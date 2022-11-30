  1. EPaper
Accord top priority to drinking water projects: MP

November 30, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Johny Tom Varghese speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

RAMANATHAPURAM

Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha MP Nawaz Kani urged the officials to accord top priority to drinking water projects during the DISHA (District Development Coordination Monitoring Committee) meeting held here on Tuesday.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese, MLAs S. Murugesan and RM. Karumanickam, Additional Collector K. J. Praveen Kumar and DRO A. M. Kamatchi Ganesan were present.

He said the the Cauvery integrated drinking water scheme was facing problems due to leaks and pipeline bursts. Officials should look into the issue. The governments have spent several lakhs on creating infrastructure. The officials should ensure that the end users benefit from it.

The TWAD Board has been entrusted with the task of implementing drinking water project at an outlay of Rs 500 crore and more funds would be pumped in, the MP said and hoped that the Central fund of Rs 2500 crore for drinking water projects should see light of the day very soon and every village in the district would have access to potable water.

On the performance of MGNREGA scheme, Mr Nawaz Kani said that more works should be taken under the scheme as it would help daily wage earners get their earnings and the people would get infrastructure such as roads. The Rural Development Department officials explained the steps taken in rural habitations such as Keelakarai, Mandapam and other pockets.

The TANGEDCO should replace worn out electric poles with new ones and provide quality power to the consumers. The Jal Jeevan Mission, self-help groups and other subjects came up for discussion, a press release issued on Wednesday said.

