Accord priority to counselling, mediation in family disputes: Collector

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao has suggested that persons in conflicts in family disputes and matrimonial cases should be given an opportunity to amicably resolve their disputes through mediation before the cases were taken up for legal solutions.

“Try to resolve the disputes through counselling and mediation before bringing the cases to the family court for trial,” Mr. Rao said addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Family Court in the cadre of District Judge at the Combined District Court building here on Wednesday.

Although the newly created family court would help to find quick resolutions to family disputes, those involved in the disputes should be counselled to settle the disputes through mediation, he said.

Describing family and matrimonial disputes as a social problem, he said apart from the roles played by the judiciary, police and welfare department, the family role was very important in resolving the disputes.

Referring to suggestion that parties in conflict would be given counselling before their cases were taken up for trial, Mr. Rao said it was important as family matter required counselling, time and space for thinking and rethinking. “Intolerance and lack of patience lead to family disputes but every dispute has a solution,” he said.

On plea for lands for establishing six more courts, he said the district administration would soon hand over required lands at the Master Plan complex inside the collectorate for the new buildings.

Inaugurating the new court, the 23rd court in the district, Principal District and Sessions Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram said it was unfortunate that couples after united legally in marriages, visited the family court for legal divorce. When a couple was united in marriage, they get social status and social protection and when they get divorced, the status and protection became a question mark.

He said the newly created family court would accord priority for counselling and mediation before bring the disputes for trial. Mahila Court Judge T Bhagavathiammal would head the family court.

Chief Judicial Magistrate A. Shubathra, Sessions Judge V.V. Thaniyarasu, Bar Association president A. Ravichandra Ramavanni and Secretary A.R. Nambunayagam were among others present at the function.