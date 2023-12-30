Accidental death claim cannot be rejected for delay in intimation of death, rules Virudhunagar consumer disputes redressal forum

December 30, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

An insurance company cannot reject the claim of an accidental death insurance policy on account of a delay in intimating the death, ruled the Virudhunagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum.

The forum’s president, S.J. Chakkaravarthy and member, M. Muthulakshmi, also directed Universal Sompo General Insurance Company, Navi Mumbai and the Indian Overseas Bank, Sengipatti Branch, Thanjavur to release the claim of Santhanaraj for the death of his son, Vigneshwaran of Amathur.

Besides, both the insurance company and the bank have been directed to pay a compensation of ₹10,000 towards the petitioner’s mental agony and ₹10,000 towards litigation expenses.

A daily wage earner, Santhanaraj, said that his son had died on March 14, 2019. One year after his death, he got a call from the authorities of the college where Vigneshwaran had studied, to collect the documents of his son. It was then that the father came to know of the savings bank passbook of his son and later about the IOB Sureskha Insurance scheme policy for which he had paid the premium.

When Santhanaraj applied for the compensation under the accidental death policy, the insurance company rejected the claim contending that the claim was made after an inordinate delay in August 2021.

The general condition of the claim procedure had stated that the company should be notified within 7 days on occurrence of a claim.

Besides, the insurance company said that the photo identity proof of the deceased person, duly attested by the bank authority, was not submitted. The reason justifying the delayed intimation of the claim made after 30 days from the date of loss was not provided.

The forum said that the father, who is a daily wage earner, could intimate the opposite parties only after he came to know about the insurance policy for which his son had paid the premium.

The forum said that reason given by the complainant was convincing and hence he was entitled to receive the accidental death claim.