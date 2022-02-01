Couple killed in road accident

A couple died on the spot when the car in which they were travelling collided head on with a TNSTC bus coming on the opposite direction at Sithalangudi near Poovanthi in Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

Veerakalai, 46, and his wife Kavitha, 41, of Maravamangalam near Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district were returning to their home after dropping their daughter in Madurai Maatuthavani Bus Stand. As the car was approaching Sithalangudi, a bus, which was bound for Madurai, collided. In the impact, both died on the spot. As many as 15 passengers in the bus suffered multiple injuries. Using the service of cranes, the two bodies were removed from the car, a police officer, who was supervising the rescue operation said. The couple’s daughter was studying in a college in Coimbatore district. Poovanthi police have registered a case.