Two women killed as cars collide

Two women of a family were killed in a road accident involving two cars on Madurai-Rajapalayam highway under Nathampatti police station limits on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as R. Chokkammal (52) and her daughter-in-law Archana (21) of Virudhunagar. Both of them had sustained head injuries.

The victims, along with other family members - N. Ramakrishnan (62), his son Ramesh Babu (32) and his daughter Samyuktha (2) - were returning home at Virudhunagar after offering prayers at the Andal Temple.

When the car was proceeding near a cotton mill at N. Lakshmiyapuram, it collided head on against another car that was proceeding to Tenkasi from Melmaruvathur at around 4 p.m. The car driver from Melmaruvathur P. Sundar (28) tried to overtake another vehicle and came into the middle of the road and dashed against the other car coming from the opposite direction. While Chokkammal died at the Government Hospital in Srivilliputtur, Archana succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Madurai. Other family members had sustained grievous injuries including fractures

Family members of Muthuvinayagam (46) were going to Tenkasi at attend a function. All the five persons, including two children, travelling in this car too were badly injured.

The Nathampatti police are investigating.