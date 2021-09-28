Madurai

Bus hits car, bikes

A car and a few bikes were damaged when a speeding TNSTC bus hit them on Nagercoil-Tirunelveli highway under Aralvaimozhi police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said that when the driver of the bus coming from Tirunelveli was trying to overtake a vehicle, he was shocked to find a car suddenly enter the road from a petrol bunk.

The driver tried to avoid hitting the car but dashed against it. It hit five motorbikes parked in front of restaurant near the RTO office also. The bus stopped only after hitting the building. However, no one was injured.


