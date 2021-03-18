Two killed in accident

Sivakasi

18 March 2021 20:35 IST

K. Sundaralakshmi, 24, a pregnant woman, and her one-year-old daughter, Kavibharathi, were killed when they came under the rear wheel of a TNSTC bus on Sivakasi-Sattur road on Thursday. The woman’s husband Karuppasamy of Thayilpatti was taking them on a bike when the accident happened. While he fell on the other side, the woman and child fell under the wheel of a town bus.

