Madurai

Two killed in accident

K. Sundaralakshmi, 24, a pregnant woman, and her one-year-old daughter, Kavibharathi, were killed when they came under the rear wheel of a TNSTC bus on Sivakasi-Sattur road on Thursday. The woman’s husband Karuppasamy of Thayilpatti was taking them on a bike when the accident happened. While he fell on the other side, the woman and child fell under the wheel of a town bus.

