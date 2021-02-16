Mini cargo vehicle overturns: five killed

THOOTHUKUDI

16 February 2021 20:14 IST

Six others sustained injuries and shifted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital

Five workers, who were going in a cargo autorickshaw, were killed when the vehicle overturned in a channel crossing the road near Maniyaachi on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as G. Malai Azhagu, 48, M. Petchiammal, 54, V. Gomathi, 65, S. Eswari, 27, and S. Petchiammal, 33, all from Manappadaiveedu near Seevalaperi in Tirunelveli district.

Six others – S. Petchiammal, 65, S. Chellathaai, 60, S. Mariammal, 50, M. Lingammal, 30, M. Petchiammal, 30, and M. Viji, 36, all from Manappadaiveedu, - sustained injuries and were rushed to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment after the first-aid at Ottapidaaram Government Hospital. The condition of Ms. Viji is said to be critical.

Police said the mini cargo vehicle, after taking 35 farmhands at Manappadaiveedu, about 15 km from Palayamkottai, was going to their workplace at Maniyaachi and Puthiyamputhur, where the unprecedented rain in mid-January has revived agricultural operations in an otherwise dry area.

When they were about to reach Maniyaachi at around 8.30 a.m., the speeding vehicle overturned in a channel having very little water. As some of the labourers were trapped beneath the overturned vehicle, five women were killed on the spot while 30 others suffered injuries.

Villagers immediately arrived at the spot to start rescue operation with the help of an earthmover that was used to lift the ill-fated vehicle to retrieve the bodies and the injured. Of the 30 injured, 24 were taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. The bodies were also sent to the TVMCH for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, S. Jayakumar, and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Maniyaachi, Shankar, visited the accident spot.

Police suspect that overloading and rash driving by driver N. Chiththirai, 44, of Thirumalaikozhunthupuram caused the accident and he has been picked up for interrogation.

Though ferrying passengers in cargo vehicles is an offence, it is so common in areas around Kovilpatti, Ottapidaaram, Kayathar and Vilaathikulam, where cargo vehicle drivers take farmhands to their workplace from the villages in the morning and drop them back in their village. As the police take no action against drivers of these vehicles, they violate road safety rules leading to fatal accidents.

Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj, who visited the accident spot in the evening along with the officials of Department of Highways, instructed them to create speed-breakers along the road wherever it is required to avert speeding.

Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu and Ottapidaaram MLA Shanmugaiah visited the accident victims in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Mr. Vishnu, who interacted with the victims and their relatives during his visit, assured them all possible help.