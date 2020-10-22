Four of family killed in road accident

Four persons of a family were killed in a road accident near Palani here on Thursday.

The police said that Nataraj of Athappa Goundanpudur near Oddanchatram planned to get their elder son married soon. He left home with his family members in two cars to Pappampatti near Palani in connection with an alliance proposal.

As one of the vehicles, which was driven by Nataraj’s son Manivel (29), suddenly toppled and hit a roadside tree at Karadikootam, its occupants including Manivel, Nataraj, Karuppanan and Muthammal (parents of Nataraj) died on the spot.

On information, Palani Taluk police rushed to the accident spot and sent the bodies to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Tyre burst

A senior officer, who conducted an investigation at the spot, said that preliminary inquiries revealed that the accident may have occurred after a tyre burst, which could have resulted in the wheels going out of control of the driver. ‘We have to examine it thoroughly,’ he said and added that Mahalakshmi, who was also travelling in the car, was admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries.