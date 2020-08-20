Two killed in road accident

V. Palpandi, 47, and P. Ramar, 45, from Thanakkankulam were killed in a road accident at Usilampatti on Thursday.

The police said the truck going to Usilampatti from Madurai collided with a tipper lorry proceeding to Vadugapatti from Andipatti at Vadugapatti junction at around 4 p.m. Front portion of both vehicles was badly damaged. The victims were in the truck proceeding to Vadugapatti that was carrying bricks.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Usilampatti, led by Station Fire Officer (transport), R. Kannan, used earth movers to separate the vehicles that got tangled with one another. The firemen used cutters to cut the iron structure of the cabin to rescue the victims who got trapped inside the cabin.

The spot where the accident took place did not have a road median, the police said.

S. Vinod, 27, P. Petchi, 37, and G. Suresh, 22, all from Thanakkankulam, have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police are investigating.