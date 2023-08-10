Accident victim’s family get relief from EPFO

August 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) officials in Madurai presented benefits to legal heirs of a road accident victim who was killed at a toll plaza when a speeding lorry rammed against him on July 30.

The toll plaza employee, P. Satheesh Kumar (37), of LKT Nagar, Viraganur, died on the spot. Two others were injured in the impact and were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. A car, which was coming in the opposite direction in the toll plaza was also damaged. Police said that brake failure had resulted in the accident and had registered a case.

Taking note of the report published in the media, Amiya Kant, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner – I of EPFO, directed his team to contact the company and the family and ensure that the benefits reached the family of the accident victim.

The team coordinated with the family and the company to expedite the process. The provident fund benefits, including monthly pension to the widow and the five-year-old son, and insurance benefit under the EPF Act was given on Wednesday to P. Vidhya, the wife of the deceased, and V.S. Harshavardhan, her son, by officers P. Subramani, RPF Commissioner - II, M.S. Suresh, Assistant Commissioner, and. M. Annadurai, District Nodal Officer, a release said.