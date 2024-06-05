Accident on Bodimettu ghat section claims one life, six injured

A vehicle from Karnataka met with an accident on the ghat section at Bodimettu in Theni district and fell into a 200-foot gorge. on Wednesday. The driver died on the spot.

Police said six others, including a small boy, suffered multiple injuries and were taken to the government hospital.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the car belonged to a doctor identified as Vijay. There were five women and a small boy. They were returning from Kerala and proceeding towards Bangalore. Around 12.30 p.m., the driver reportedly lost control at the fourth hair-pin bend and the vehicle fell into the gorge.

On information, fire tenders from Theni and Bodi rushed to the ghat section. While they rescued five women and the boy and sent them to the Government Hospital in Bodi and Theni, the driver, Sanjeeva Reddy, died. The body was sent to the GH for post-mortem.

Kurangani police have registered a case and are investigating.

Due to vacation, a large number of tourists have been using the Bodimettu ghat section to reach Kerala and the vehicular traffic has been heavy on the Bodimettu-Bodi stretch.