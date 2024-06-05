GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Accident on Bodimettu ghat section claims one life, six injured

Published - June 05, 2024 09:04 pm IST - BODI

Srikrishna L 2193

A vehicle from Karnataka met with an accident on the ghat section at Bodimettu in Theni district and fell into a 200-foot gorge. on Wednesday. The driver died on the spot.

Police said six others, including a small boy, suffered multiple injuries and were taken to the government hospital.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the car belonged to a doctor identified as Vijay. There were five women and a small boy. They were returning from Kerala and proceeding towards Bangalore. Around 12.30 p.m., the driver reportedly lost control at the fourth hair-pin bend and the vehicle fell into the gorge.

On information, fire tenders from Theni and Bodi rushed to the ghat section. While they rescued five women and the boy and sent them to the Government Hospital in Bodi and Theni, the driver, Sanjeeva Reddy, died. The body was sent to the GH for post-mortem.

Kurangani police have registered a case and are investigating.

Due to vacation, a large number of tourists have been using the Bodimettu ghat section to reach Kerala and the vehicular traffic has been heavy on the Bodimettu-Bodi stretch.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.