Accident: HC for rethink on fixing blame only on drivers of big vehicles

Madurai

13 February 2021 21:47 IST

It is high time the stakeholders had a a rethink on fixing the driver of the big vehicle as a tortfeasor in cases of road accidents involving big and small vehicles. In a majority of the cases, FIRs are registered against the driver of a big vehicle and investigations are carried out in such a way to hold him responsible for the accident, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2016 by Pudukottai Branch Manager of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. The petition challenged the award passed by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal that held the driver of a TNSTC bus responsible for an accident, and directed TNSTC to pay ₹6.62 lakh with interest to the claimants.

The case of the claimants was that in 2011, the deceased, Govindaraju, was on his way to the school on a motorcycle with his three friends Venkateshwaran, Prasanth and Gowthamanraj. While overtaking a lorry, the two-wheeler was hit by an oncoming bus. The four sustained serious injuries and Govindaraju, riding pillion, succumbed to injuries. The claimants said the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the bus driver. But the TNSTC said it was the youth who overtook the lorry in a rash and negligent manner and hit the bus. The trial court held the bus driver responsible for the accident.

Justice K. Murali Shankar observed that a two-wheeler was designed for the ride of two persons only. When more than two rode it, it is an offence punishable under Section 128 of the Motor Vehicles Act. More the pillion riders, more the acceleration is needed to increase the pulling capacity of the vehicle. This diverts the attention and concentration of the rider.

In the present case, four students rode the motorcycle and the rider and the pillion riders were guilty of negligent riding.

So, it is high time those dealing with motor accident claims reviewed the mentality in considering the plight of injured victims or legal heirs of the deceased sympathetically while awarding compensation.

Partly allowing the petition, the judge directed the claimants to bear 50% of the compensation awarded by the tribunal, for contributory negligence. In case the Corporation had already deposited the entire money, they could withdraw 50% of it with proportioned interest and the claimants were permitted to withdraw the amount with interest and costs on due application before the tribunal, the judge said.