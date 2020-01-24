Access to documents at MKU Controller’s Office by individual creates controversy

MADURAI

Access to official documents at the Controller of Examination’s room by an unauthorised individual at the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has created controversy.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan confronted the Controller of Examination O. Ravi on Thursday evening after the individual owning a distance education centre in Periyakulam in Theni district was found looking at a series of consolidated marksheets, according to a source privy to the conversation.

Following a tip-off from a source at the university, the VC who was going on rounds at around 7 p.m. reached the controller’s room and found the individual sorting through the marksheets belonging to various students of the university and keeping aside a set of these marksheets of students belonging to his centre.

The controller was also said to have been present inside the room at the time, according to the source.

“We have received similar updates of owners of centres walking into the controller’s room to receive their certificates without utilising the proper channels. It is widely known that these distance education centres are yet to pay their dues to the university. The matter is going to be investigated,” the source added.

The source said the VC had also received a written acknowledgement from the controller that an individual was seen handling consolidated marksheets.

“However, the controller in the letter had said that he was in the adjacent room on the phone while the individual was looking at the files and was not involved,” the source added.

Mr. Ravi refused to comment on the matter and said that the administration would handle the issue.

The source said the university administration was likely to constitute a committee to investigate such malpractices. It would raise the issue in the forthcoming Syndicate meeting, it added.

Mr. Krishnan said that he was likely to issue a statement on the matter on Saturday.