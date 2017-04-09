Academics divided in MKU

Academics are divided over the adoption of revised University Grants Commission’s (UGC) 2016 regulations that define procedures and minimum standards to be followed for the award of M. Phil. and Ph. D. degrees by Madurai Kamaraj University.

While some of them argue that the revised regulations will help improve quality of research, others feel the 2016 regulations imposed unnecessary restrictions on number of scholars to be admitted for research, reduced autonomy of colleges and even meant loss of revenue to university and colleges.

Opposition to the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M. Phil/Ph. D degrees) Regulations 2016 has gained further traction with even Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) coming out strongly against it.

The key point of contention is that while the 2009 regulations allowed a Research Guide to have eight Ph. D. scholars under him/her at any given point of time, irrespective of the designation, the 2016 regulations allow only Professors to have eight Ph. D. scholars. Associate Professors and Assistant Professors are allowed to have only six and four Ph. D. scholars respectively. Similar restrictions have also been imposed for M. Phil. admissions.

S. Nehru, Principal, Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, said the restriction was unnecessary as that was not the fundamental problem for poor quality in research.

In a recent letter to Higher Education Secretary, the Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association has sought modification of regulations to remove the cap on admissions.

The association feels that Madurai Kamaraj University will lose an estimated ₹ 8 crore over the a five-year-period because of the reduction in number of admissions in the next academic year.

Academics have also said that the 2016 regulations gave the university complete control over admission with no autonomy for research centres operating in affiliated colleges. “The university will conduct the entrance test and allocate scholars to a guide. In research, there is a need for good understanding between the scholar and the guide. It cannot be done randomly based on area of expertise,” said the Principal of an aided college.

Pointing to a statement issued by JNUTA, he said a majority of the central universities were yet to adopt revised regulations. “Even those who have adopted made suitable modifications within the framework to suit local needs. Why cannot MKU do the same?” he asked.] A.R. Nagarajan, secretary, NET/SLET Association, however, argued that the revised 2016 regulations had several positive aspects. “Even 2009 regulations had entrance exam for admission. However, it was conducted by the respective research centres.

Admissions were made as per wishes of research guides,” he alleged, adding that the process was more stringent in 2016 regulations.

“Eligible candidates will not have any trouble in getting admission. Instances like an evening college in Theni district, without any research infrastructure, admitting more than 50 M. Phil. candidates every year will not happen,” he said.