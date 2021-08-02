AC coach to replace sleeper class in train

Madurai

02 August 2021 23:38 IST

Train No. 02638/02637 Madurai-Chennai Egmore Pandian special train will be augmented with one AC 3-tier coach replacing a sleeper class coach.

It will become effective from Madurai from August 23 and from Chennai Egmore from August 26. Consequently, the rake will have the following composition: one AC first class coach, three AC 2-tier coaches, six AC 3-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

