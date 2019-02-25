‘Absence of 24x7 operation limiting airport’s potential’

Only round-the-clock operation at Madurai airport will bring more airliners to operate late night flight services. Since night parking facility in Chennai airport has saturated, 24x7 operation at Madurai airport will bring more flights for night parking here, according to Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a release, it said once this facility fructifies, passengers will stand to benefit as the tariff would be low in the late night and early morning hours in the Madurai-Chennai sector.

Its senior president S. Rethinavelu wondered as to why the airport had not been declared a 24x7 facility despite deployment of 76 CISF personnel for this very purpose.

The lack of round-the-clock operation had led to diversion of many flight services out of Madurai.

“Moreover, Madurai airport has not been declared an international airport and remains only a customs airport despite 2.54 lakh passengers having travelled in the international flights available to a mere three destinations between April-December 2018.

But Coimbatore airport that has handled only 1.81 lakh international passengers and Vijayawada airport that handled only 2,102 passengers in the same period had been declared international airports, he said.

Complaining of a step-motherly treatment by the Centre, the chamber said international airport status could have brought a lot of additional infrastructure to the airport.