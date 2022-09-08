Absconding life convict arrested by Madurai City Police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A life-convict, Prakash, who was absconding after getting released on bail, was arrested by Madurai City Police on Wednesday. The police said Prakash, along with Ibrahim Sha, Rafiq alias 'Vazhakkai' Rafiq, was arrested in connection with the murder of A. Mannar Mydeen in Munichalai in 2014.

When they were out on bail, Rafiq was murdered under Teppakulam police station limits. Ibrahim Sha and Prakash were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Fifth Additional Sessions Court here in 2019. Meanwhile, both of them appealed before the High Court and Prakash came out of the jail on bail granted by the High Court.

The High Court in March 2022 upheld the punishment awarded by the lower court. An arrest warrant was issued against Prakash and the police had launched a manhunt for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a team of police, led by Vilakkuthoon Inspector Sivaramakrishnan, arrested Prakash on Wednesday and produced him before a court.

The police said arrest warrants from Tallakulam Crime Police and Sivaganga Town Police were pending against Prakash, who was involved in various murder cases.