Absconding history-sheeter surrenders in court

He is an accused in 'Pottu' Suresh murder case

A history-sheeter, Saba alias P. Sabarathinam, 32, of Keeraithurai in Madurai, who is accused in seven murder cases and three ganja cases, surrendered before a court here on Tuesday.

The seven murder cases against Sabarathinam include the murder case of ‘Pottu’ Suresh, a close aide of former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri. Police said Sabarathinam, who had a history-sheet in Keeraithurai police station since 2014, was dead against former Zonal Chairperson of Madurai Corporation V.K. Gurusamy gang.

His name figured in murder cases reported in Keeraithurai, South Gate and Teppakulam police station limits in Madurai and in Ramanathapuram district, the police said. He had been absconding since 2019.

He was an accused in the 2021 murderous attack near Paramakudi on four juveniles, who were accused in the murder of one Manikandan. When the juveniles were returning to Madurai after attending a hearing at the Juvenile Justice Board, armed men attacked them. One of the juveniles died subsequently.

A police official said he figured in three ganja smuggling cases involving 230 kg of the narcotic substance under Subramaniapuram police station limits in 2020 and 40 kg and 25 kg in S.S. Colony and Keeraithurai police station limits, respectively in 2021.

Madurai City Police are planning to take him under their custody for interrogation.