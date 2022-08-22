Abrupt halt of bus service leaves students in the lurch

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

Abrupt halt of bus services by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation from Nochikulam to Tirunelveli Junction on Monday morning left school children in the lurch.

A group of students from Nochikulam near here submitted a petition during the grievance day meeting held at the Collectorate seeking operation of additional buses from their village to Tirunelveli Junction.

They said the corporation, which was operating three buses from Nochikulam Samathuvapuram to Tirunelveli Junction via Krishnapuram in the morning everyday, stopped two of the three services without any reason and prior intimation. The students had to travel in the lone heavily crowded bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides reintroducing the bus that was operated at 8 a.m. from Nochikulam Samathuvapuram, the TNSTC administration should operate sufficient number of services from the village to Tirunelveli Junction in the morning, the students said.

As TNSTC officials were informed about the students waiting to submit the petition with Collector V. Vishnu, an official came to the Collectorate to receive the copy of the petition and assured them that adequate number of buses would be operated from Nochikulam in the morning.

Accepting it, the students left the Collectorate after submitting a petition to the Collector.

On behalf of Thamizhaga Makkal Jananayaga Katchi, its office-bearer Abdul Jaffar submitted a petition seeking operation of a bus in the morning to Annai Hajira College for Women in Melapalayam. Even though more than 1,000 girl students were studying in the college, the TNSTC was operating no bus to the college situated on Melapalayam outskirts.

Since the bus is stopped near the Melapalayam weekly market, the students have to walk for about 1.50 km to reach their college. The TNSTC should operate a bus to the college in the morning and a bus in the evening from the college, the petitioners said.

Protesting the move to open a liquor shop near Muppandal Esakki Amman Temple at Mela Karunkulam near here, a group of people from the village submitted a petition to the Collector.