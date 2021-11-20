About 95% of Periyar bus stand work over

Municipal Administration Director P. Ponniah inspects Periyar bus stand in Madurai on Saturday. Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan looks on.

About 95 % of the works at the Periyar bus stand, being executed under the Smart City Project at a cost of ₹ 174.56 crore, was completed, said Municipal Administration Director P. Ponniah here on Saturday.

The official inspected the Tamukkam Grounds where massive infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art auditorium, was coming up at ₹ 45.55 crore, road bridge at ₹ 23.17 crore at Kuruvikaran Salai Road connecting the north-south of the city across the Vaigai among others.

During a review meeting held at Anna Maligai, the civic officials, led by Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan, presented an overview of the works being executed at different stages.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Ponniah said that the bus stand, situated in the central part of the city, was ready for inauguration. “There are a few final works to be done...The bus stand has a lot of features for the benefit of the public,” he added.

In the first phase, the bus stand would become operational. In the second part, the old shopping complex bus stand, which too, was getting a facelift, would take a few more months for completion, he replied and added that the covid-19 pandemic and the recent rain had slowed down the work pace.

However, he was hopeful that the works would get expedited soon and the city may experience decongestion when the development works were completed.

He said that funds were no constraint for laying or repairing roads, which have been spoilt in the recent rains.

Under the AMRUT scheme, the government had proposed to bring in potable water from Mulla Periyar river to Madurai city at a cost of ₹ 1,295.76 crore. About 30 lakh litres of water would be stored at an OHT in Melavasal, Thideer Nagar, he said and added that drinking water distribution would be perennial and would meet the expectations of the residents in the 100 wards.