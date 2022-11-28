About 50 pigeons at temple killed in Tirunelveli

November 28, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The killing of over 50 pigeons at a temple near Tirunelveli junction sparked public anger on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said that over a hundred pigeons nested at the stone pillar mandapam in Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple at Mela Veeraghavapuram and their droppings irked devotees coming to the temple. Temple workers reportedly received complaints from the devotees and they hired a few people to hunt down the pigeons.

On Monday, the hunters killed over 50 pigeons with a catapult and took the carcasses in a gunny bag. As they were leaving the temple with the bag, members of the public spotted them. They forcibly took the bag and opened it and found the dead pigeons inside. While a few informed the forest department, others alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and questioned the hunters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Executive Officer of the temple Thanga Sudha said she was on duty at a different temple and would visit Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple to conduct on-the-spot inquiry.  “Appropriate action will be taken against temple staff who hired the hunters to kill the pigeons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US