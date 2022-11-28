About 50 pigeons at temple killed in Tirunelveli

November 28, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The killing of over 50 pigeons at a temple near Tirunelveli junction sparked public anger on Monday.

Sources said that over a hundred pigeons nested at the stone pillar mandapam in Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple at Mela Veeraghavapuram and their droppings irked devotees coming to the temple. Temple workers reportedly received complaints from the devotees and they hired a few people to hunt down the pigeons.

On Monday, the hunters killed over 50 pigeons with a catapult and took the carcasses in a gunny bag. As they were leaving the temple with the bag, members of the public spotted them. They forcibly took the bag and opened it and found the dead pigeons inside. While a few informed the forest department, others alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and questioned the hunters.

Executive Officer of the temple Thanga Sudha said she was on duty at a different temple and would visit Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple to conduct on-the-spot inquiry. “Appropriate action will be taken against temple staff who hired the hunters to kill the pigeons.”