About 40,000 students receive degree at 34th convocation of Alagappa university

January 29, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, along with chief guest V. Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, awarded degrees to graduands at the 34th convocation of Alagappa university at Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kamakoti said, “We are in a situation where every innovation and research taking place in the country should be aligned in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals prescribed by United Nations.”

He added: “Mother Earth has started reacting to the rapid changes taking place in the world. So it is high time everyone moves towards sustainable development.”

He said he was sure that in the next 10 years, coding jobs would be surpassed by recycling jobs, which was the semblance of how sustainability was going to impact lives. Even if someone was to procure a bank loan for a project, the project proposal would be evaluated in terms of ESG (Environment, Security and Governance), but the reality was only a few people existed in the country who could actually evaluate that based on ESG.

He suggested that the university orient its management courses with subjects related to SDGs. “We are witnessing a massive digitalisation, thanks to Covid-19, which taught us that technology can be a solution for many social problems,” he said.

The move towards digitalisation had mandated the learning of data science. Students of all majors should have a strong introduction to data science to cope up with the rising trend.. “Unless one has the potential to analyse data to get more inference, they will lose more information in understanding the real scenario,” he said.

Pressing on the need for data science in all colleges, he said, “Irrespective of the discipline, I urge the university to start one fundamental course in data science that must be taken by everyone who joins the institution.”

Mr. Kamakoti said he was pleased to hear that Alagappa University was the first to introduce physical education. “As director of IIT-Madras, I have realised in the last one year that many students who join IIT after clearing JEE Advance have not even seen a playground in the last four years as they have worked for about four to five years on the syllabus to clear the entrance exams.”

He said that at IIT-Madras they were hoping to introduce sports quota for JEE admissions starting from 2024-2025.

Among the 40,414 graduands, 164 Ph.D scholars and 184 rank-holders received their degrees on the stage.

Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi presided. Tamil Nadu Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Higher Education R.S. Rajakanappan, Pro-Chancellor of the university, was not present at the event.

