About 3,000 apply for inclusion of names in voter list

THOOTHUKUDI

About 3,000 persons have filed applications for inclusion of names in the voter list and 1,000 others submitted applications for deletion of names and change of address in the district, officials said on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India had ordered conduct of special camps during weekends in November so that the public can get their names included in the voter list. Hence, the officials had appealed to the people to make use of the camps held on November 13, and 14. Similar camps would also be held on November 27 and 28.

Under such circumstances, in a single day, the officials received applications in Form 6 for inclusion of names. After due enumeration, the names would be included. Similarly, other applications received would also be examined and the requests carried out.

Collector K. Senthil Raj visited a few of the camps in the district, including Vallanadu polling station, the officials added.