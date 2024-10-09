ADVERTISEMENT

About 180 differently abled people get appointment orders at job fair

Published - October 09, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MADURAI 

Secretary of Dept. of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons says the job and apprenticeship fairs are organised jointly to facilitate the participants to get recruited and also to enhance their skills

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 179 differently abled people were given orders of appointment in private establishments at a job fair organised by the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons and the Department of Employment and Training at The American College here on Wednesday.

The regional-level job and apprenticeship fair involving 71 companies was held to provide training to eligible candidates and appointment orders for candidates who were selected on the spot.

Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, Secretary, Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, handed the appointment orders to 179 candidates and apprenticeship training orders to 80 candidates.

Speaking at the event, she said the job and apprenticeship fairs were organised jointly to facilitate the participants to get recruited and also to enhance their skills.

A total of 570 candidates — 254 from Madurai, 54 from Virudhunagar, 72 from Ramanathapuram, 65 from Pudukkottai, 25 from Theni, 83 from Sivaganga and 17 from Dindigul districts — took part in the event.

Ms. Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan said more such events should be organised to help the differently abled people utilise better opportunities.

Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha and other officials were present during the event.

