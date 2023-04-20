HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abolish PCR Act, demands outfit

April 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Members of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Makkal Paathukaappu Iyakkam staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Thursday to highlight their demands including abolition of PCR (Protection of Civil Rights) Act.

 The petitioners said the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department should name the ‘praharam’ of Lord Subramanya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur after Chinnapa Thevar and include a person from ‘Mukkulathor’ community in the Board of Trustees of the shrine.

 The Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act should be abolished as it was being “misused to torture” people from other castes, particularly the members of ‘Mukkulathor’ community.

 The Tamil Nadu Government should take earnest efforts to open all closed down industries in the southern districts so as to give employment opportunities to the unemployed skilled and unskilled workforce of southern Tamil Nadu, they said.

 After staging a demonstration in front of the Collectorate, they submitted a petition in the Collector’s Office.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.