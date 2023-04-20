Abolish PCR Act, demands outfit

April 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Members of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Makkal Paathukaappu Iyakkam staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Thursday to highlight their demands including abolition of PCR (Protection of Civil Rights) Act.

The petitioners said the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department should name the ‘praharam’ of Lord Subramanya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur after Chinnapa Thevar and include a person from ‘Mukkulathor’ community in the Board of Trustees of the shrine.

The Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act should be abolished as it was being “misused to torture” people from other castes, particularly the members of ‘Mukkulathor’ community.

The Tamil Nadu Government should take earnest efforts to open all closed down industries in the southern districts so as to give employment opportunities to the unemployed skilled and unskilled workforce of southern Tamil Nadu, they said.

After staging a demonstration in front of the Collectorate, they submitted a petition in the Collector’s Office.