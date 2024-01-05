Abishek Raghuram presents music with energy, briskness

January 05, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Madurai

The second day of the 72nd annual music and arts festival -2024 of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam witnessed the vocal concert of Abhishek Raghuram along with H.N. Bhaskar on the Violin, R. Sankaranarayanan on the Mridangam and S Krishnaswamy on the Ghatam.

Abhishek commenced his concert with the technically intricate masterpiece Navaragamalika “Valachi Vachi,” by Patnam Subramania Iyer invoking the blessings of Lord Venkatesa and in quick succession he rendered Swati Thirunal’s “Deva Deva Kalayamithe“ in Mayamalavagowlai on Lord Padmanabha.

Next he rendered, with a very energetic mood, displaying both veera and bhakti rasa, Tyagaraja’s Saadinchane O Manasa (3rd Pancharatnam) in Arabhi raga, which was well received by the audience.

Ambujam Krishna’s “ iniaghilum ninai” in raga purvikalyani, made the audience’s mind calm and meditative and was sung the way Ambujam Krishna would have liked it and was applauded by the audience.

Khamas, a raga that brims with Sringara rasa, enticing and graceful, which in Tamizh pann system called Panchachamaram, was the vocalist’s choice for the evening for Papanasam Sivan’s “ idadu padam thukki adum” on Lord of Chidambaram.

The audience witnessed Abhishek’s energy and briskness in delivering faster sangathis, creativity but within the rules throughout the rendering. In the Tani Avarthanam that followed, both Sankaranarayanan on the Mridangam and Krishnaswamy on the Ghatam built up the tempo in a splendid show of team-work.

He next sang “tamadama kattarula” in Todi by Spencer R. Venugopal with adequate cittasvaras and was welcomed by the rasikas. The final piece karpakame kadaikka parai in madyamaavati by Papanasam Sivan left the audience feeling that the next generation of carnatic singers will keep up and maintain the mark. Abhishek embellished and decorated the main melody of the raga with the sequence of notes and with proper musical phrase throughout the concert.