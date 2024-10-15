Abdul Kalam’s En Vaazhvil Thirukural distributed to 10,000 govt. school students in Ramanathapuram by The Hindu group and ONGC

Distributing a book titled En Vaazhvil Thirukural penned by APJ Abdul Kalam to 10,000 government school students in Ramanathapuram district, speakers on Tuesday hailed the late President as a great visionary and an inspiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marking the 93rd birth anniversary of Kalam, The Hindu Tamil organised a function in association with ONGC, which sponsored 10,000 books for students, at Kalam memorial in Peikarumbu.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said the late President’s life was an inspiration to youth. He followed Thirukural in letter and in spirit and also lived as an iconic example.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appreciating The Hindu Tamil and ONGC for distribution of Kalam’s book, he appealed to the students to think big as wished by the late President.

ONGC Group General Manager P.N. Maran said the book would be useful for students and hoped the youngsters made use of it. The Hindu Tamil had brought out the collection in such a manner that it was heartening to give it to the students, whom the late President cherished and hoped they would come up in their lives.

Kalam’s grand nephew APJMJ Sheik Saleem from Abdul Kalam Foundation recalled how the late President was fond of Thirukural and disseminated the nuances of the couplets with the student community during his interactions. Distributing the books was the best way to pay tributes on his birth anniversary.

ONGC DGM (HR) SP. Arivalagan, officials of the School Education Department and family members of Kalam were present. Earlier, the Collector offered flowers at the memorial and special prayers were conducted.

The Hindu Tiruchi Manager K. Venkatesan welcomed. The Hindu Madurai Manager S. Narayanan proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.