GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abdul Kalam’s En Vaazhvil Thirukural distributed to 10,000 govt. school students in Ramanathapuram by The Hindu group and ONGC

Published - October 15, 2024 07:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon with the students at A.P.J. Abdul Kalam memorial at Peikarumbu near Rameswaram on Tuesday.

Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon with the students at A.P.J. Abdul Kalam memorial at Peikarumbu near Rameswaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Distributing a book titled En Vaazhvil Thirukural penned by APJ Abdul Kalam to 10,000 government school students in Ramanathapuram district, speakers on Tuesday hailed the late President as a great visionary and an inspiration.

Marking the 93rd birth anniversary of Kalam, The Hindu Tamil organised a function in association with ONGC, which sponsored 10,000 books for students, at Kalam memorial in Peikarumbu.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said the late President’s life was an inspiration to youth. He followed Thirukural in letter and in spirit and also lived as an iconic example.

Appreciating The Hindu Tamil and ONGC for distribution of Kalam’s book, he appealed to the students to think big as wished by the late President.

ONGC Group General Manager P.N. Maran said the book would be useful for students and hoped the youngsters made use of it. The Hindu Tamil had brought out the collection in such a manner that it was heartening to give it to the students, whom the late President cherished and hoped they would come up in their lives.

Kalam’s grand nephew APJMJ Sheik Saleem from Abdul Kalam Foundation recalled how the late President was fond of Thirukural and disseminated the nuances of the couplets with the student community during his interactions. Distributing the books was the best way to pay tributes on his birth anniversary.

ONGC DGM (HR) SP. Arivalagan, officials of the School Education Department and family members of Kalam were present. Earlier, the Collector offered flowers at the memorial and special prayers were conducted.

The Hindu Tiruchi Manager K. Venkatesan welcomed. The Hindu Madurai Manager S. Narayanan proposed a vote of thanks.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.