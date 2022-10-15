Abdul Kalam remembered; public offer rich tributes

The Hindu Bureau RAMESWARAM
October 15, 2022 21:24 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM: TAMIL NADU: 15 October 2022: People thronged at Former President APJ Abdul Kalam memorial at Peikarumbu near Rameswaram on Saturday on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Photo: L_Balachandar / The Hindu | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The 91st birth anniversary of late President A P J Abdul Kalam was observed here at the memorial in Peikarumbu on Saturday.

The family members including the grand nephew and their extended families conducted special prayers marking the birth anniversary of the late President.

Representing the State government and the district administration, District Revenue Officer Kamatchi Ganesan paid tributes at the memorial.

Cutting across party lines, leaders from different political parties visited the memorial and garlanded the statue of Mr Kalam and also joined in the prayers.

Public also thronged the memorial from 10 a.m. onwards. The late President, who was fond of children and youth, had been a big motivator and had always insisted on the younger generation to think big and bring laurels to the nation.

