Abducted youth rescued

A youth, who was abducted from his house at Alwarthirunagari on Monday, was rescued by the police at Soolakkarai in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

The police said when Francis Vinnarasi, who was working as a teacher in a primary school at nearby Velan Colony, returned home on Monday, her husband Guru Alexander, 33, and two-and-a-half year old son were not in the house. She could not contact him over his mobile phone as it was switched off.

Guru Alexander contacted Ms. Vinnarasi around 7 p.m. and told her that he was abducted by a few people, who would release him and their son only if he could give them 25 sovereigns of gold ornaments.

Based on a complaint from the teacher, the police started searching for the abductors with the mobile phone signals. Even as the search was going on, Ms. Vinnarasi’s son was rescued from Nazareth, where the abductors had left the boy.

As the search intensified, the police found that the abductors were taking Guru Alexander towards Madurai. After the police team alerted the Virudhunagar police, the abductors were intercepted at Soolakkarai and arrested. They were identified as Kalyan Kumar, Pool Pandi and driver Ahmed Akram.

Preliminary interrogation of the trio showed that Guru Alexander had apparently taken hefty sum from them with the promise of giving them attractive interest. When he failed to return the investment with the interest as he had promised, Guru Alexander was abducted after he allegedly cheated them. A hunt is on to nab three more.