Abducted man rescued

DINDIGUL

26 August 2021 22:08 IST

In a high drama that ended in about 10 hours, the police safely rescued a 37-year-old-man, who was allegedly abducted by an armed gang in Dindigul district on Thursday.

Following a complaint, Superintendent of Police V R Srinivasan formed two special teams with ADSP Vellaichami and DSP Sugumaran and officers.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Periasami of Peria Malaiyur Valasu near Natham was a real estate agent. He had some rivals in the trade. The police suspected previous enmity behind the kidnap crime.

After locating the mobile number of the victim, the police rushed to the respective locations in plain clothes as they had no clue about the kidnappers initially.

At one point when the police zeroed in on the abductors, they had no other option but to set the victim free. After tying his legs and hands, the gang left for an undisclosed destination, a police officer said and added that they safely rescued Periasami at Saragu Valaipatti near Melur in Madurai district and handed him over to the relatives in the early hours of Thursday.

The SP told reporters that five teams were formed to nab the kidnappers and a case had been registered by Natham police. The police said that they would interrogate Periasami on Friday.