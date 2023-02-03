ADVERTISEMENT

Abandoned fibre boat with Sri Lankan registration spotted near Arichalmunai islet

February 03, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Sir Lankan boat that was washed ashore near Arichalmunai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A fibre boat was found abandoned at Arichalmunai islet near Dhanushkodi here in the early hours of Friday.

Following an information received by the police, a team rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary probe.

A senior officer, who inspected the spot, said that the fibre boat had a Sri Lankan registration. A search on the boat showed that there was a jerry can with kerosene.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers from the Central agencies also visited the spot and have commenced investigation.

According to a reliable source, the fibre boat may have reached the Indian waters due to rough weather and windy sea conditions.

With surveillance along the coastal side being intensified, the source ruled out any smuggling activity or other illegal acts. The source also said that there were no arrivals of any refugees from Sri Lanka. Hence, the investigation would be conducted by sharing the registration particulars with their counterpart in Sri Lanka, the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US