Abandoned fibre boat with Sri Lankan registration spotted near Arichalmunai islet

February 03, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

A fibre boat was found abandoned at Arichalmunai islet near Dhanushkodi here in the early hours of Friday.

Following an information received by the police, a team rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary probe.

A senior officer, who inspected the spot, said that the fibre boat had a Sri Lankan registration. A search on the boat showed that there was a jerry can with kerosene.

Officers from the Central agencies also visited the spot and have commenced investigation.

According to a reliable source, the fibre boat may have reached the Indian waters due to rough weather and windy sea conditions.

With surveillance along the coastal side being intensified, the source ruled out any smuggling activity or other illegal acts. The source also said that there were no arrivals of any refugees from Sri Lanka. Hence, the investigation would be conducted by sharing the registration particulars with their counterpart in Sri Lanka, the source added.