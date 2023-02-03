HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abandoned fibre boat with Sri Lankan registration spotted near Arichalmunai islet

February 03, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Sir Lankan boat that was washed ashore near Arichalmunai.

The Sir Lankan boat that was washed ashore near Arichalmunai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A fibre boat was found abandoned at Arichalmunai islet near Dhanushkodi here in the early hours of Friday.

Following an information received by the police, a team rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary probe.

A senior officer, who inspected the spot, said that the fibre boat had a Sri Lankan registration. A search on the boat showed that there was a jerry can with kerosene.

Officers from the Central agencies also visited the spot and have commenced investigation.

According to a reliable source, the fibre boat may have reached the Indian waters due to rough weather and windy sea conditions.

With surveillance along the coastal side being intensified, the source ruled out any smuggling activity or other illegal acts. The source also said that there were no arrivals of any refugees from Sri Lanka. Hence, the investigation would be conducted by sharing the registration particulars with their counterpart in Sri Lanka, the source added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.