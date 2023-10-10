Abandoned boat with Sri Lankan registration found in Rameswaram

October 10, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

A fibre boat was found abandoned in Munaikadu near the Mandapam beach in Rameswaram, early on Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the boat was from Sri Lanka. The whereabouts of its occupants is unknown, while a physical check revealed nothing inside the boat. Police said that the registration number, OFRP-A-3156-MNR, suggested that it belonged to Sri Lanka.

Central and state intelligence teams and surveillance agencies have been alerted about the abandoned boat, a senior police officer said.

