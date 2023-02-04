Aavin workers observe fast for disbursal of hiked DA

February 04, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the disbursal of hiked Dearness Allowance, Aavin employees observed a fast here on Saturday.

The protesting Aavin workers said the Commissioner of Aavin is yet to notify the 3% hike in Dearness Allowance even after the State Government announced it. Claiming that the Aavin was making loss, the workers had been denied the DA hike.

“The Nellai Aavin, which was making profit till August 2019, started making loss after the Thoothukudi Aavin was carved out from it on August 26, 2019. Moreover, the slash in price announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a bid to fulfil his poll promise and the hike in procurement price of ₹ 3 per litre are causing Aavin a loss of ₹ 6 per litre.”

“The government should compensate this loss of ₹ 6 per litre through grant or allow the Aavin to fix the procurement and the selling price. Even now, the difference in selling price between the private milk sellers and Aavin is huge that ranges from ₹ 12 to ₹ 18 per litre. Hence, the Aavin, which is selling milk at much lower price than the private milk suppliers, is making loss only due to the policies of the government and not due to the performance of the workers. If our demand for giving us the hiked DA is not accepted, we’ll start an indefinite hunger strike very soon,” they said.