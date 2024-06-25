ADVERTISEMENT

Aavin workers demand filling up of vacancies in Madurai unit

Published - June 25, 2024 07:54 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

CITU members staging a demonstration in front of Aavin Diary in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) protested in front of Aavin Diary here on Tuesday demanding filling up of the existing vacancies in the unit through the Department of Employment and Training.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the vacancies must be filled immediately and employment should not be on a contract basis or outsourcing. “Aavin has a tradition of appointing employees on a permanent basis, but contract method would distort the rights of the workers and Aavin’s age-old practice,” the protesters said.

The monetary benefits that were promised to the workers for working during Covid-19 pandemic were not given, they said. “Workers braved their lives against the odds of contracting the virus infection, and hence their commitment must be valued by the administration. If they are not paid this time, how would the administration encourage the workers to volunteer during emergencies in future?,” they asked.

The protesters further demanded allotment of administrative work to all staff members on rotation. Now, only a few workers with same qualification and experience as other manual workers were allotted administrative jobs, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Promotion for the workers, which is pending for long, should be considered immediately. The delay in effecting promotion is creating a pay gap among the workers,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US