Aavin workers demand filling up of vacancies in Madurai unit

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) protested in front of Aavin Diary here on Tuesday demanding filling up of the existing vacancies in the unit through the Department of Employment and Training.

They said the vacancies must be filled immediately and employment should not be on a contract basis or outsourcing. “Aavin has a tradition of appointing employees on a permanent basis, but contract method would distort the rights of the workers and Aavin’s age-old practice,” the protesters said.

The monetary benefits that were promised to the workers for working during Covid-19 pandemic were not given, they said. “Workers braved their lives against the odds of contracting the virus infection, and hence their commitment must be valued by the administration. If they are not paid this time, how would the administration encourage the workers to volunteer during emergencies in future?,” they asked.

The protesters further demanded allotment of administrative work to all staff members on rotation. Now, only a few workers with same qualification and experience as other manual workers were allotted administrative jobs, they said.

“Promotion for the workers, which is pending for long, should be considered immediately. The delay in effecting promotion is creating a pay gap among the workers,” they said.