Aavin to expand its ice-cream reach through private retail stores

Wholesale dealers for Virudhunagar district to be appointed

October 01, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - Virduhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 22/03/2016: A view of the cup ice cream manufacturing unit at Aavin’s plant in Ambattur, Chennai. Photo:

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 22/03/2016: A view of the cup ice cream manufacturing unit at Aavin’s plant in Ambattur, Chennai. Photo: | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

Aavin is attempting to expand the reach of its ice-cream and kulfi products through private retail stores by appointing wholesale dealers in Virudhunagar district.

Virudhunagar Aavin has invited applications from interested business houses to set up wholesale dealership in Virudhunagar distrit. At present, Aavin has its ice-cream plants in Chennai and Madurai.

It has a variety of ice-creams packed in cups, cones and also candy bars. Besides, it has three varieties of kulfis. “Now, the ice-creams and kulfis are being supplied through Aavin’s hi-tech parlours and through few private retail stores like grocery shops. We are planning to increase our reach through private retail network,” said an Aavin official.

Aavin is now selling ice-creams through the hi-tech parlours in Virudhunagar, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi, Sattur and Kariyapatti.

“Our ice-cream products are cheaper and quality is assured by the Tamil Nadu Government. We can vouch for zero adulteration in our products,” the official added.

While the popular competitor was selling ice-cream for ₹15, the same quality of ice-cream was being sold for ₹10 by Aavin. “We want to make ice-cream affordable to all. Our products are cheaper as our margin on them are less,” he added.

“The supply of the ice-creams would be done by Aavin at the doorstep of the wholesale dealer. All that the dealer needs to have is minimum infrastructure like chilling plant or freezer to store the products and create a network of retail sales. They can sell to grocery shops, supermarkets, cinema theatres and increase the supply of Aavin products,” he added.

Interested persons can approach the Virudhunagar disrict Aavin office at Srivilliputtur between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on working days, said its Aavin General Manager, P.R. Kamaraj.

The last date for submitting filled-in application forms is October 17. Further details can be obtained by calling 9894204423, 7845959109, 9629178789.

