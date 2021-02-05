Aavin to commission LPG plant soon

Eco-friendly LPG will replace furnace oil to to reduce carbon emissions

A Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant will be commissioned soon at the Aavin Dairy plant here to run the boilers as a measure to reduce emissions. This will replace the current usage of furnace oil which pollutes the environment with harmful carbon emissions.

R. Janani Soundarya, General Manager of the plant, says the LPG plant project was taken as an eco-friendly initiative that would meet future requirements. “When the Aavin plant was started in January 1967, there were no residences near the plant. But, over the years, residences and offices have mushroomed around the plant owing to urbanisation. So, we are shifting towards LPG to minimise emissions from the plant,” she said.

The Madurai Aavin procures up to 3.3 lakh litres of raw milk from various societies every day. Milk packets, curd, buttermilk, flavoured milk, condensed milk, ghee, butter and other milk products are processed at the plant and sold to the public.

The LPG plant is being constructed at a cost of ₹27 lakh on the Aavin campus. Officials said a trial run for the LPG plant will likely to take place on Monday and the plant will become fully functional by the month-end.

The officials said Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had sent notices to the unit several times urging to reduce carbon and nitrogen emissions from the unit. S. Krishnan, Deputy General Manager (Production in charge), said using furnace oil for the boilers emitted harmful gases such as carbon, carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide.

The extent of the carbon emissions is evident from the layer of carbon residue that settles on the floor of the boiler room. A thick cloud of black smoke billows out of a large chimney of the unit. The sulphur dioxide often corrodes the chimney, said Mr. Krishnan.

On the other hand, the usage of LPG would drastically reduce the emissions, he said.

Other projects

Apart from the LPG plant, a huge project is under way to ensure ‘zero liquid discharge’ from the plant. Every day, around 4.5 lakh litres of effluents are being discharged into a channel that carry them to the Vaigai. Mr. Krishnan said a couple of years back, the TNPCB had asked the plant to shift from the current practice. Following that, a Government Order was passed ordering the plant to work to ensure that there is zero liquid discharge from the unit.

The main components for the zero liquid discharge project includes a digester, a R.O. plant and an evaporator. “All these components will become functional from April, which will ensure that there is no liquid discharge from the plant,” Mr. Krishnan said.

The biogas generated from the digester would be used to pasteurise milk at the unit, he added.