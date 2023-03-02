ADVERTISEMENT

Aavin must immediately reinstate 201 workers in seven districts as their service termination is illegal, says CITU

March 02, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

CITU staging a demonstration in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Aavin management should forthwith reinstate all the 201 workers who were terminated from service, said CITU district secretary Lenin here on Thursday.

Leading a demonstration near Madurai Collectorate, he said that in 2020 and 2021, the Aavin had appointed 201 workers in seven districts - Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tirupur, Namakkal and Thanjavur - in various positions. “All the appointments were made on the basis of recruitment guidelines. They were in regular pay rolls for the last about 36 months,” he added.

After the change in government, the Aavin had suddenly issued the termination orders on January 14 to all the 201 workers without a reason,. When the workers moved the High Court, the verdict was in their favour and the Aavin was directed to reinstate the workers immediately.

Despite the court order, the Aavin management has approached the court to vacate the earlier order, “which is unfair and injustice to the workers.”

Citing a clause in Cooperative Societies Act of 1981, the officials claimed that the termination was legal, but the workers want the Aavin to comply with the HC order and any delay is tantamount to contempt of court order, Mr Lenin said and added that they would again approach the court for legal relief.

