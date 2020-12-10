Aavin milk agents stage protest in Madurai, seek higher commission

Madurai

10 December 2020 14:29 IST

Agents said the commission of ₹2 per litre had not been revised in at least seven years

Milk agents of Madurai Aavin on Thursday staged a protest, seeking higher commission on par with those of private milk companies.

The protesters, affiliated to the Madurai Milk Agents and Sellers Association – CITU, said that Aavin agents were given ₹2 per litre as commission, while private players were provided up to ₹5 per litre. “The ₹2 commission has not been revised for at least seven years,” said R. Lenin, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Association Workers’ Association.

The agitators complained that Aavin officials were pressing false charge against the agents stating that they were selling private milk packets. As per Aavin rules, its agents are not allowed to sell private milk at the Aavin milk booths. “However, officials are finding fault with the agents for their family members selling private milk at places other than the Aavin milk booths,” he said.

Stating that an agent could make only a meagre income at the current rate of ₹2, Mr. Lenin said that their family members have to take up other business to sustain their families. This issue can be prevented only if the commission is increased, he said.

Mr. Lenin also charged that some of the officials were trying to divert business with tea stalls established by milk agents. “While agents have brought these businesses in, officials tried to give direct supply to the tea stalls, bypassing the agents,” he complained.

The agents should be given raincoats for unhindered supply of milk during rainy days and they should be provided with free accident insurance, he said.

Association president, G.S. Amarnath, also participated.