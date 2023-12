December 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

Aavin Kanniyakumari unit has changed the name of pasteurised double toned milk to diet double toned milk with effect from Thursday without any change in its quality or price.

A statement said that the new milk packet, also in pink colour, will have 1.5% fat and 9% SNF (solids not fat) of same value.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of 250 ml packet is ₹10.25 and 500 ml packet is ₹20.50.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.