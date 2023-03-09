Aavin junction-Tiruvalluvar statue stretch is one-way from today

March 09, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Experimental run to prevent congestion would be done from Sunday

Madurai City Traffic Police will introduce one-way traffic system on a trial basis on a stretch of Sivaganga Road - from Aavin Junction to Tiruvalluvar statue junction near the Colelctorate - one-way traffic system (near Collectorate) from Sunday.

Vehicles would not be allowed from Aavin junction towards Tiruvalluvar statue junction. A statement said that the new arrangement has been made due to increased movement of vehicles which often leads to traffic congestion on this narrow stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the new plan, vehicles from Tiruvalluvar statue towards Aavin junction would be allowed.

Vehicles from from K.K. Nagar and Melamadai proceeding towards Tiruvalluvar statue junction would have to go upto Kuruvikaran Salai Second Street and take a right turn on Gandhi Street and reach Tiruvalluvar statue junction.

Consequently, Kuruvikkaran Salai Second Street has been made one-way. No vehicle would be allowed from Gandhi Street towards Kuruvikaran Salai, the statement said.

Buses proceeding towards Panagal Road would have to go through Kuruvikaran Salai Second Street and take Subburaman Street, Anna bus stand and Subburaman North Street to reach Panagal Road.

Consequently, vehicles coming from Panagal Road towards North Street and Subburaman Street are prohibited.