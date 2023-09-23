Aavin invites applications

September 23, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Madurai

The Aavin, Madurai, has invited applications from businessmen willing to sell ice-cream manufactured by them to public. According to a press release issued on Saturday, interested traders may write to the Aavin expressing their willingness and other information before October 5. The Aavin has planned to produce 10,000 litres of ice-cream daily and enquiries will be clarified by officials. For information, public can call 9489619005 on working days.

Fire on bank premises

A fire broke out on the premises of a public sector bank situated opposite Railway Junction in Madurai city on Saturday morning. According to fire and rescue services officials, they received a call around 5 a.m. and a fire tender from Periyar bus stand rushed to the spot. Since the fire was spotted in the first and second floors, additional tenders from Tallakulam were also pressed into the rescue operation. After about two hours, the fire was put out. Thilagar Thidal police are investigating. The cause and the loss due to the fire is under investigation.

