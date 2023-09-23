ADVERTISEMENT

Aavin invites applications

September 23, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The Aavin, Madurai, has invited applications from businessmen willing to sell ice-cream manufactured by them to public. According to a press release issued on Saturday, interested traders may write to the Aavin expressing their willingness and other information before October 5. The Aavin has planned to produce 10,000 litres of ice-cream daily and enquiries will be clarified by officials. For information, public can call 9489619005 on working days.

Fire on bank premises

A fire broke out on the premises of a public sector bank situated opposite Railway Junction in Madurai city on Saturday morning. According to fire and rescue services officials, they received a call around 5 a.m. and a fire tender from Periyar bus stand rushed to the spot. Since the fire was spotted in the first and second floors, additional tenders from Tallakulam were also pressed into the rescue operation. After about two hours, the fire was put out. Thilagar Thidal police are investigating. The cause and the loss due to the fire is under investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US