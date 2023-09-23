HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Aavin invites applications

September 23, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The Aavin, Madurai, has invited applications from businessmen willing to sell ice-cream manufactured by them to public. According to a press release issued on Saturday, interested traders may write to the Aavin expressing their willingness and other information before October 5. The Aavin has planned to produce 10,000 litres of ice-cream daily and enquiries will be clarified by officials. For information, public can call 9489619005 on working days.

Fire on bank premises

A fire broke out on the premises of a public sector bank situated opposite Railway Junction in Madurai city on Saturday morning. According to fire and rescue services officials, they received a call around 5 a.m. and a fire tender from Periyar bus stand rushed to the spot. Since the fire was spotted in the first and second floors, additional tenders from Tallakulam were also pressed into the rescue operation. After about two hours, the fire was put out. Thilagar Thidal police are investigating. The cause and the loss due to the fire is under investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.