Aavin all set to export milk again: Dairy Minister

Dairy Development Minister S. M. Nazar on Sunday said that the government had already initiated steps to enhance Aavin’s earnings and milk production.

He was here to inspect Aavin outlets in various locations in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

Senior officials from Aavin, Collectors, MLAs and others were present.

Speaking to reporters, he said that from 36 lakh litres per day, the Aavin had increased production to 39 lakh litres.

“Over a period of time, we will slowly, but steadily, increase procurement levels also,” he added.

He said that after Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had lowered the sale price of Aavin milk by ₹3 per litre, a large population had benefited. The election promise had been fulfilled by the government. Hence, plans were being made to set off the loss due to the lowering of price.

There would be a loss of about ₹270 crore due to the reduction in price and Aavin has plans to export milk, which was being done 10 years ago, and also the other by-products. This would help earn more revenue, the Minister said.

He said that there were 362 Aavin depots across the State. Recently, after complaints came in that some agents had been charging more, officials conducted checks and found 11 agents in Chennai and two in Thanjavur had indulged in malpractice. After inquiry, the agents were removed.

He held discussions with the officials and asked them about the delivery timings of the milk at the doorsteps in the southern districts. He urged people to wear masks and also to get inoculated at the nearest GH or the Urban PHCs.