Aavin agents complain of delay in milk distribution in city

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 17, 2022 18:13 IST

Aavin agents refused to collect milk packets as the delivery was late in many places in Madurai on Monday. A scene at Moondru Mavadi. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Many residents in Madurai north and in the added wards in Madurai city such as Anaiyur, P and T Nagar areas received Aavin milk only at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

The milk agents alleged that the Aavin vehicles usually arrive at 4 a.m. to the depots in the city, but on Monday it reached only by 7 a.m. When the agents stopped the vehicles and questioned, the crew members claimed that there was shortage of workers and the indent was heavy due to the festival season.

As some of the agents refused to take the milk packets and insisted that senior officers give explanation, the consumers suffered as they could not get milk on time. Some agents along the New Natham Road and in Iyer Bungalow area had reportedly detained the Aavin milk van.

When The Hindu contacted, the Aavin GM, he admitted that there was some delay and attributed it to heavy indent. “The order book was heavy due to festive season. There were some teething trouble at the delivery point, but the distribution was completed with a delay of 90 minutes,” he added.

The Aavin authorities also said that they were examining the modalities to take legal action against those agents who had indulged in a gherao and taken law into their hands.

