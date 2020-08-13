Aavani Moola festival cancelled

13 August 2020 21:18 IST

Madurai

Meenakshi

Sundareswarar Temple’s Aavani Moola festival, scheduled for August 15 to September 1, has been cancelled owing to COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release from the temple. Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, it would not be possible to have procession of the deities around the temple. Instead, ‘pancha upachara deeparadhana’ would be conducted for Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar in the mornings and evenings during the festival, the release added.

